Former Universal Champion may have made a mistake by choosing Triple H-led WWE over AEW

Over the past few years, WWE has let go of a vast number of superstars, with AEW swooping in and giving these released talents a second chance. However, one major talent may have made the wrong choice when it comes to picking between the two promotions.

The talent in question is none other than Braun Strowman. The former WWE Universal Champion was released from the company in the summer of 2021, but ultimately returned in September 2022.

During his time away from WWE, Adam Scherr popped up in places like ROH, International Wrestling Cartel, and eventually in Control Your Narrative, which spawned from a stable he was a part of when he left the Stamford-based promotion.

Due to his high-profile run in WWE, there were rumors that he was heading to AEW under his real name. But Strowman decided to take up the sports entertainment giant's offer to return once Triple H had taken over the creative control of the company.

However, since his return to the company, things haven't gone as smoothly as many would have thought, with the "Monster Among Men" not achieving much success. This begs the question of whether he would have been better off in All Elite Wrestling.

In AEW, he would have been a blockbuster attraction on a roster filled with excellent in-ring talent. He would have stood out much more than he is currently doing in the "land of the giants."

He could've garnered the online popularity of someone like Satnam Singh for example, who stands out in AEW because there is no one else like him. If Strowman chose All Elite Wrestling, he would be perceived as "one in a billion."

Braun Strowman has taken multiple shots at AEW in the past

Ever since the formation of the company in 2019, there has been an under-current of hostility online when it comes to comparing All Elite Wrestling to WWE. It's understandable that fans have their own tastes, but when it's the talent who begins taking shots, it becomes a different story.

Braun Strowman is someone who has taken multiple shots at AEW over the years for reasons that haven't really been fully explained, except that he doesn't like "flippy floppy wrestling."

In an ironic turn of events, following his comments regarding "flippy wrestlers," Strowman was defeated by WWE's premier high-flyer Ricochet in the SmackDown World Cup, before being put in a tag team with him.

