Former Universal Champion may have made a mistake by choosing Triple H-led WWE over AEW

A former WWE Universal Champion may have made a mistake by returning to World Wrestling Entertainment under Triple H's guidance instead of jumping ship to AEW.

The former champion in question is Bray Wyatt, a man whose return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 had the whole world talking. But in the months that followed, Bray's run became stale, and now The Eater of Worlds is absent from TV.

Shortly after appearing on Smackdown, Wyatt began feuding with LA Knight, which led to their first-ever "Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble in January 2023. That match was met with less than positive reviews, to put it lightly, and before he could get his WrestleMania feud with Bobby Lashley going, he was pulled from TV due to an undisclosed health issue.

WWE told Fightful Select that Bray Wyatt is still with WWE and was only omitted from the internal roster because he is currently out due to injury.

Bray Wyatt chose to return to WWE when Triple H took over the creative in the company last year but had he joined AEW at the right time, he could have had a much better run than the one he just had in Stamford.

Wyatt was released by WWE in the summer of 2021, right around the time when AEW was white-hot in terms of momentum. Many people thought a megastar like Bray was destined to join Tony Khan's company, with some even thinking he would succeed Brodie Lee's role as the leader of The Dark Order. However, that never came to be.

With the recent news that Bray is no longer listed internally on the WWE roster, fans of the Eater of Worlds are worried that he might not return. But one thing is certain that had he joined AEW at the right time, he could have had one of the most creative runs of his entire career.

Triple H's regime convinced a number of released stars to return rather than join AEW

At one point in time, it seemed as if every former WWE Superstar that was let go by the company would jump ship to AEW. But when Triple H took over the creative direction in 2022, many of the released superstars decided to give WWE a second chance when they got the call to return.

Stars like Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Braun Strowman all returned under Triple H's regime. Gargano was rumored to be joining AEW after his contract expired in 2021, Reed was heavily featured in New Japan as All Elite Wrestling developed their working relationship with NJPW, and Strowman was also part of the final ROH event before Tony Khan bought the company in March 2022.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson also chose to return to WWE over AEW, as they were heavily featured on Dynamite during The Elite's domination in 2021.

