Update on Bray Wyatt's status with WWE - Reports

There has been an update in regards to Bray Wyatt's status with WWE after reports today surfaced that he wasn't internally listed on the roster.

Wyatt returned to the company with an immense amount of buzz last year at WWE Extreme Rules. The Firefly Fun House came to life at the conclusion of the Premium Live Event, and Wyatt finally returned after months of anticipation. His return was expertly crafted with QR codes and clues sprinkled along the way to keep the WWE Universe invested. Unfortunately, the crowd has drastically cooled off on Wyatt, and now The Eater of Worlds has been out of action for undisclosed health reasons.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Bray and Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) are still a part of WWE's roster. Fightful noted that the roster report Wyatt was omitted from was due to injury, and the 35-year-old remains with the company. Fightful added that Wyatt has been wanting a return, but there has been no update regarding his health. The report noted that there was also some confusion surrounding Road Dogg recently claiming that the company hired a new writer for Wyatt.

Bray has only competed in one televised match since his return to the company last October. He squared off against LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match in January at the Royal Rumble. He emerged from the match victorious and noted during the press conference after the show that he felt satisfied with the match.

During a recent edition of his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, wrestling veteran Road Dogg revealed that the company has brought in a new writer for Wyatt. The 53-year-old didn't disclose any more information and said that they will see how it all unfolds moving forward.

Bray's return likely hasn't gone according to plan thus far, but there is still time to salvage it. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy when they eventually return to the company.

