Former US Champion to officially retire after final match against Chris Jericho in AEW? Analyzing the chances

Former AEW and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is still performing consistently in All Elite Wrestling. The legendary performer could soon retire a fellow former WWE star following a potential feud.

MVP has been vocal about hanging up his boots from professional wrestling for the past few years. He is a key part of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. However, the veteran serves more as a manager than a wrestler. The former WWE US Champion made his in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. After the match, The Black Godzilla revealed that he didn't have much time left inside the squared circle.

Trending

This could be a great opportunity for Tony Khan's promotion to insert the real-life issues between Chris Jericho and the 51-year-old into a storyline. MVP and The Learning Tree could face off in The Hurt Syndicate member's final match, and both stars could tell a compelling story.

In 2020, MVP and The Lionheart got into a physical altercation on the Jericho Cruise, where The Hurt Syndicate member allegedly knocked out the current ROH World Champion. Two years later, they reportedly had another confrontation, this time in a hotel lobby, where Chris Jericho allegedly called MVP a "jobber."

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

However, both stars have reportedly patched up. After MVP's All Elite Wrestling debut in September 2024, the veteran reportedly went to Jericho's locker room and buried the hatchet. That said, Tony Khan can still book a believable feud between them, eventually leading to The Black Godzilla's retirement match against The Learning Tree.

However, the angle is speculative at this point.

MVP will end his in-ring career in AEW

MVP and Bobby Lashley left WWE to join AEW last year. Shelton Benjamin also joined the two, and the trio formed The Hurt Syndicate in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 51-year-old wrestled his first match for the company at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. He teamed up with The All Mighty and The Gold Standard for a trios match against Mark Briscoe and Private Party.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Drop The Heat in November 2024, MVP revealed that he wants to finish his in-ring career in AEW.

"I got a few matches left in me. I'd like to have one, well, a few matches before I hang it up for good because I'm not officially retired yet; so I want have my final retirement match," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see if the former WWE United States Champion hangs up his wrestling boots this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback