Top WWE RAW Superstar breaks silence on his reported "tense" confrontation with AEW star Chris Jericho

WWE RAW Superstar MVP recently took to Twitter to respond to rumors of his run-in with AEW star Chris Jericho.

A few days ago, Dave Meltzer revealed that Porter and Jericho had an "intense confrontation" at a hotel in Houston, Texas, last month. The two men ran into each other at 1 a.m. following the May 18th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The word making the rounds is that The Wizard and Matt Hardy were hanging out together before the former Hurt Business member arrived on the scene.

From thereon, the two foes had a fall-out, which fortunately didn't escalate to physicality. However, Chris Jericho did poke fun at MVP, quipping the latter as a "jobber."

The AEW star's embarrassing remarks didn't sit well with the RAW Superstar as he yelled at the Jericho Appreciation Society leader in the hotel lobby.

MVP finally broke silence via his Twitter handle, in which he confirmed the reported incident but called out the dirt sheets for elaborating on the wrong details:

"Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong. Gotta love the dirt sheets," Porter wrote.

Chris Jericho and MVP appear to have a real-life heat, which may have dated back to their Twitter exchange in 2020.

The former United States Champion advised Le Champion to delete a controversial political tweet related to the US Presidential Election. This provoked Jericho to block Porter on Twitter.

Chris Jericho will have an uphill task on AEW Dynamite next week

In the upcoming Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, Jericho and Ortiz will face each other for the first time in a singles match.

The two former pals will collide in a hair vs. hair stipulation, meaning the loser will get his head shaved.

The Proud & Powerful member instigated The Wizard to book such stipulation after he cut the latter's hair off with a pair of scissors. This took place on the Double or Nothing fallout episode of Dynamite.

Ortiz has been riding high on exacting revenge against Jericho ever since the latter betrayed him and Santana. Jericho would eventually form rival group The Jericho Appreciation Society in March this year.

There couldn't be a better way for Ortiz to avenge what The Wizard did to him by harming his vanity. Whether or not this happens, fans are certain to be on the edge of their seats during this epic encounter between friend-turned-bitter rivals.

