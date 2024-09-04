Former World Champion to leave AEW after losing his match at All Out Pay-Per-View? Exploring the possibility 

Daniel Garcia was attacked by MJF at Beach Break 2024, after the former's AEW International Championship match against Will Ospreay. Following this brutal sequence, the former Limitless World Champion was stretchered off the arena and written off television. This was reportedly done because he hadn't signed a new deal with the company, making his All Elite future uncertain.

The 25-year-old made his return at All In 2024, during MJF's title match against Will Ospreay. He distracted Friedman, and this resulted in The Salt Of The Earth losing the bout, as well as his title. Garcia is scheduled to lock horns with MJF at All Out, which will take place later this month. Interestingly, there is a strong possibility that the New York native will leave the promotion after this match.

Reports suggest that Daniel Garcia has not yet extended his contract with the Jacksonville-based company. This has made fans speculate that his All Out match will be his last in promotion. Many believe that Tony Khan will turn this bout into a "loser leaves AEW" match and Garcia will suffer a loss. There is also a possibility that MJF will attack the 25-year-old once again and injure him so badly (in kayfabe of course), that he will not appear in All Elite Wrestling anymore.

Daniel Garcia's character arc on AEW reminded him of his own real-life story

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez earlier this year, Garcia revealed that his arc in All Elite Wrestling is similar to his own life. The star opened up about his story and said:

"I feel like AEW was in a transition period over the past couple of months. It almost resembles my character arc. AEW’s arc resembled my character arc for the past year. Everybody knows my story, I was transitioning from a pro wrestler and then became a sports entertainer." [H/T: 411MANIA]

The young star is very over with the fans. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Danial Garcia.

