Former WWE champion to announce retirement, stars to relinquish title? 3 directions for Dustin Rhodes after AEW Collision

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of the wrestling world for almost three decades. The son of one of the greatest performers inside the squared circle, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, has been a prolific competitor and worked for top promotions like WWE, winning multiple championships and accolades.He has been a part of AEW since 2019 and has been a top veteran on the active roster. Moreover, Rhodes had his big moment of glory in All Elite Wrestling at their premier event, All In: Texas, where he won the TNT Championship. This was his first major singles title win since winning the WWE Intercontinental Title back in 1999.However, Rhodes' success did not last long as he dropped the TNT Title to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on this week's episode of Collision. With The Natural's dream run as champion ending sooner than expected, here are three directions for Dustin Rhodes and his future in the professional wrestling business.#3. Dustin Rhodes suffers another major loss in a title matchDustin Rhodes had a highly emotional moment at AEW All In: Texas when he won the TNT Championship in a hard-fought four-way match against the young and rising talents of AEW. Despite losing the TNT Title, Rhodes still holds the ROH Tag Team Championship with Sammy Guevara.However, with Rhodes still reeling from the effects of his title loss, that would take his head out of the game. This could see Rhodes and Guevara lose their tag team titles in a match that could be scheduled to help Rhodes get back on track. Should they drop their championship, The Natural could step away and ask Guevara to find himself a new partner and chase the gold again.#2. The Natural comes for redemptionOver the years of his wrestling career, Dustin Rhodes has consistently performed at the highest level as an in-ring competitor. Instead of being dejected and demotivated following his loss to Kyle Fletcher, he could immediately come back for redemption.This could see Rhodes challenging Fletcher to regain the TNT Title at a major show. Furthermore, it could also see Dusty Rhodes' son raise the stakes by putting his storied career on the line for one more chance at calling himself champion in AEW.#1. Wrestling fans see the end of Dustin Rhodes' careerDustin Rhodes has had a remarkable career in professional wrestling for nearly thirty years. From winning major titles, his highly captivating Goldust gimmick, to teaming up and competing against his own brother, Cody Rhodes, it has been a rollercoaster ride for The Natural.However, the crushing defeat at the hands of Kyle Fletcher and his title reign ending so soon could make him realise that he has reached the finish line. If that turns out to be the case, the next appearance of Dustin Rhodes could see him announcing his retirement and riding off into the sunset, leaving behind a great legacy, much like his legendary father.