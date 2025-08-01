  • home icon
  Former WWE champion to announce retirement, stars to relinquish title? 3 directions for Dustin Rhodes after AEW Collision

Former WWE champion to announce retirement, stars to relinquish title? 3 directions for Dustin Rhodes after AEW Collision

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 01, 2025 10:40 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is a top wrestling veteran (Image via Dustin Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes is a top wrestling veteran (Image via Dustin Rhodes' X)

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of the wrestling world for almost three decades. The son of one of the greatest performers inside the squared circle, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, has been a prolific competitor and worked for top promotions like WWE, winning multiple championships and accolades.

He has been a part of AEW since 2019 and has been a top veteran on the active roster. Moreover, Rhodes had his big moment of glory in All Elite Wrestling at their premier event, All In: Texas, where he won the TNT Championship. This was his first major singles title win since winning the WWE Intercontinental Title back in 1999.

However, Rhodes' success did not last long as he dropped the TNT Title to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on this week's episode of Collision. With The Natural's dream run as champion ending sooner than expected, here are three directions for Dustin Rhodes and his future in the professional wrestling business.

#3. Dustin Rhodes suffers another major loss in a title match

Dustin Rhodes had a highly emotional moment at AEW All In: Texas when he won the TNT Championship in a hard-fought four-way match against the young and rising talents of AEW. Despite losing the TNT Title, Rhodes still holds the ROH Tag Team Championship with Sammy Guevara.

However, with Rhodes still reeling from the effects of his title loss, that would take his head out of the game. This could see Rhodes and Guevara lose their tag team titles in a match that could be scheduled to help Rhodes get back on track. Should they drop their championship, The Natural could step away and ask Guevara to find himself a new partner and chase the gold again.

#2. The Natural comes for redemption

Over the years of his wrestling career, Dustin Rhodes has consistently performed at the highest level as an in-ring competitor. Instead of being dejected and demotivated following his loss to Kyle Fletcher, he could immediately come back for redemption.

This could see Rhodes challenging Fletcher to regain the TNT Title at a major show. Furthermore, it could also see Dusty Rhodes' son raise the stakes by putting his storied career on the line for one more chance at calling himself champion in AEW.

#1. Wrestling fans see the end of Dustin Rhodes' career

Dustin Rhodes has had a remarkable career in professional wrestling for nearly thirty years. From winning major titles, his highly captivating Goldust gimmick, to teaming up and competing against his own brother, Cody Rhodes, it has been a rollercoaster ride for The Natural.

However, the crushing defeat at the hands of Kyle Fletcher and his title reign ending so soon could make him realise that he has reached the finish line. If that turns out to be the case, the next appearance of Dustin Rhodes could see him announcing his retirement and riding off into the sunset, leaving behind a great legacy, much like his legendary father.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
