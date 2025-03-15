Former WWE Champion to debut in AEW as a heel in 2025 and join forces with Ricochet? Exploring the possibility

Ricochet has been thriving in his role as a heel for some time now, but he had a recent setback at AEW Revolution when he lost to Swerve Strickland. Could he look to enlist a former WWE Champion and form an unlikely alliance?

The Miz has been considered a homegrown talent in the Stamford-based promotion and someone who has remained loyal to the company. According to reports, his current deal is set to run through 2025, and he may look for a new challenge after two decades with the same company. Although unlikely, he could look to jump ship to AEW for a change in the latter part of his career.

There have been some discourses on social media about this move, and Ricochet has coincidentally reacted to one of them. He claimed that he would be able to get the better of the A-Lister on the mic. While this may look like him opposing the WWE Superstar, this may be his strategy to bring him in and form a partnership with him.

The Miz could take over the mic during promos and other segments, in hopes of getting this unlikely alliance over with the fans. He would also get a chance to have some face-to-face encounters with other major stars on the roster, including names like MJF and Kenny Omega, among others. There is a possibility that this unlikely pairing could take over the company and it could be Ricochet's ticket to a title reign. However, at this point this is just mere speculation.

Ricochet is gunning for a major title in AEW

At Revolution last weekend, the One and Only lost to Swerve Strickland. He lost two things that night: The Embassy robe and a future shot at the AEW World Title.

It seems that he is not dwelling on the loss, as he has been entered into the Eliminator Tournament to decide the next challenger for Kenny Omega's International Championship.

Ricochet is set to face Katsuyori Shibata tomorrow on Collision. Should he win the match, he will join Orange Cassidy and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in a Four Way Match on Dynamite next week to decide the next challenger. The fourth competitor will either be Mark Briscoe or Mark Davis, as they are also set to face off tomorrow.

The former WWE high-flyer has been on a roll since turning heel, and it would appear that his AEW run has seen a slight resurgence. With a good start to the year so far, only time will tell if this eventually brings him championship gold.

