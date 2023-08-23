Former WWE champion to debut at All In and set up a retirement match against Sting? Exploring the possibility

AEW's All In show at Wembley Stadium on August 27th could see former WWE champion Goldberg's debut and challenge Sting to a retirement match.

A clash between former WWE champion, Goldberg, and the Icon, in a retirement match would send shockwaves and could be as memorable as possible for the fans.

While Goldberg's contract with WWE expired earlier this year, making him a free agent, Sting has also hinted that he may be nearing the end of his career. With Tony Khan wanting the first UK show to be really special, an impromptu contest between the two would definitely create an uproar. At All In, Sting is scheduled to team up with Darby Allin, to take on Mogul Embassy AR Fox and Swerve Strickland in a tag team match. However, Sting can be confronted by his old rival, setting up a feud down the line.

In a possible scenario, The Icon could get confronted by his former WCW rival in the Wembley Stadium. A match between these two legends would be a huge draw for the Jacksonville-based promotion, and this could be a dream match for the fans between two of the biggest stars of the 1990s.

The match could take place at All In, or it could be saved for the following week's AEW pay-per-view, All Out in Chicago.

Tony Khan considers Sting as a huge asset to AEW

Tony Khan values Sting's contribution to AEW greatly. He recognizes that his upcoming retirement is a hot topic in wrestling.

In an interview, when asked about The Icon's retirement plans, Khan stated that he considers him to be a significant asset to the promotion, and doesn't want to exploit his retirement match.

"It’s definitely something that will eventually be a major asset to the company, but in the meantime, he himself is a major asset to the company and I don’t want to try and leverage his retirement for short-term gain. Right now, the person we’re getting is so incredibly valuable to the company," Khan said.

The Icon first joined All Elite Wrestling back in December 2020, and has been a part of many high profile matches on television and on pay-per-view.

Do you want to see the WWE Hall of Famers in a retirement match? Sound off in the comments section below.

