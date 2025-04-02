Former WWE champion to debut; massive heel turn? - 4 surprises Tony Khan could pull off at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 has a promising match card. Fans are expecting the show to deliver because Tony Khan has gone all guns blazing preparing for the event.

Even though the inaugural Dynasty took place last year, it has become one of the most important PPVs for the company. This year, there is a high probability that Tony Khan will pull off a few surprises that fans wouldn't have seen coming. Here are four such possibilities.

#4. Shane McMahon might finally make his AEW debut

Shane McMahon is an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Even though he has not been seen on WWE in years, his popularity remains intact. He has held the now-defunct WWF European Championship once and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship once. In 2018, he won the WWE World Cup.

Rumors of the former SmackDown commissioner joining AEW started after he was spotted with Tony Khan last year. Their picture went viral and fans were certain that the 55-year-old was heading to Jacksonville. However, he never showed up. Nevertheless, there is a good possibility that at Dynasty 2025, Tony Khan might shock fans worldwide by announcing McMahon's acquisition.

#3. Tony Khan might announce Dynamite's combined viewership numbers

2024 was not a good year for All Elite Wrestling. Dynamite's viewership was in decline and the company's reputation had taken a blow. However, things are getting better for them this year. The Wednesday night show's viewership numbers have increased and the product is getting praise again like its early years.

Recently, reports emerged that Dynamite's combined viewership has averaged more than a million (TBS & Max combined). While it is quite unlikely, it will be a great moment if Tony Khan announces this news at Dynasty.

#2. Bandido to get unmasked

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Chris Jericho is going to defend his ROH World Title against Bandido. Interestingly, this is a title vs. mask match. Getting unmasked is a huge career move for a Luchador and it seems like, this might happen to the Mexican star at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Jericho is a despecible heel and he is completely capable of cheating and defeating Bandido in their upcoming match. He might simply use his evil ways and win, resulting in the 29-year-old removing his mask on live television. This moment will be iconic and historic for the star.

#1. Prince Nana to attack Swerve Strickland turning heel in the process

Swerve Strickland has a very good chance of becoming the new AEW World Champion at Dynasty by defeating Jon Moxley. The New Flavor has immense momentum and for the first time in months, it looks like the former Dean Ambrose is not confident.

Interestingly, Swerve's manager Prince Nana might attack his client at the upcoming pay-per-view, turning heel in the process. This has been teased in the past and Tony Khan might finally pull the trigger. If this does take place, it will be interesting to see who the Ghanaian will manage next.

