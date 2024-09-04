Former WWE Champion to make AEW debut on Dynamite tonight and confront Hook? Looking at the chances

This week's AEW Dynamite might see a former WWE Champion make his debut in the promotion. Additionally, the said star could also confront the reigning FTW Champion HOOK.

The name being discussed here is none other than former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal (also known as Raj Dhesi). The Modern Day Maharaja is a one-time WWE Champion, one-time United States Champion, and two-time 24/7 Champion.

Earlier this year, Mahal took some jabs at The Coldhearted Handsome Devil on X (formerly Twitter) after Tony Khan called the former WWE star out and tried to put HOOK over. But later, the 38-year-old put an end to the online feud by praising the up-and-coming star in an interview.

HOOK had a match at All In where he defeated Chris Jericho to win the FTW Championship for the third time in his career. Following his win Jinder Mahal logged on to X to congratulate the new champion on his grand victory. But it was done in a way that led fans to suspect that he might want to lock horns with the champ soon.

HOOK needs challenger for his title. This would be a perfect time for Mahal to get involved in a feud with the young star and they could kick off this program on Dynamite tonight.

Jinder Mahal addresses his release from WWE

Last month, Jinder Mahal did an interview with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he commented on his release from the Stamford-based promotion.

He stated he doesn't hold any grudges against the Triple H-led promotion for letting him go. Mahal said that he understands why the Stamfod-based promotion decided to release him and knows how the pro wrestling business works. Therefore, he is okay with their decision.

In addition, The Modern Day Maharaja is hopeful that he might return to the global juggernaut one day just like he did in 2016. He stayed with the company for eight years during his second stint and became a World Champion.

