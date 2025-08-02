Former WWE champion to make huge AEW debut as Mercedes Mone's new bodyguard next week? Analyzing the chances

Mercedes Mone has become a household name among every AEW fan right now, and rightly so. After achieving major success in Poland, The CEO is set to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time since All In: Texas next week on Dynamite. However, there is a chance that the reigning TBS Champion might not come alone.For those who have not followed Mercedes Mone's AEW career trajectory closely, The CEO used to have someone by her side. That star was Kamille, who shared a brief on-screen partnership with Mone as her enforcer. The relationship ended after the former NWA World Women's Champion turned on Mercedes in November 2024, following which she was written off television after an unknown assailant attacked her backstage. At Dynamite next week, there is a chance that the reigning TBS Champion brings in a new enforcer to help her fend off her upcoming challengers. That star could be former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades, who was released from the Stamford-based promotion in May this year, could shock the world by making her All Elite Wrestling debut next Wednesday. Moreover, she boasts the same physical intimidation that Kamille used to bring to the table, meaning that she'd fit right in.While it must be stressed that this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for Mone at Dynamite.Mercedes Mone rejects potential showdown with AEW star Queen AminataAhead of her return to AEW next week, Mercedes Mone received a message from Queen Aminata on X. Aminata issued a subtle challenge to The CEO. However, Mone responded and confirmed that she has no interest in facing her.&quot;I don’t wanna eat any chocolate kisses right now, I’m on a diet! 🤑🤤,&quot; wrote Mercedes on X.Check out her tweet hereIt is worth noting that Queen Aminata and Mercedes Mone have battled before, notably clashing for the TBS Championship last year. Fans were ecstatic about the match when it was announced. Time will tell if the two stars share the ring once again.