  • Former WWE champion to make huge AEW debut as Mercedes Mone's new bodyguard next week? Analyzing the chances

Former WWE champion to make huge AEW debut as Mercedes Mone's new bodyguard next week? Analyzing the chances

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:02 GMT
Mercedes Mone is set to appear at AEW Dynamite next week [ Images from Mone
Mercedes Mone is set to appear at AEW Dynamite next week

Mercedes Mone has become a household name among every AEW fan right now, and rightly so. After achieving major success in Poland, The CEO is set to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time since All In: Texas next week on Dynamite. However, there is a chance that the reigning TBS Champion might not come alone.

For those who have not followed Mercedes Mone's AEW career trajectory closely, The CEO used to have someone by her side. That star was Kamille, who shared a brief on-screen partnership with Mone as her enforcer. The relationship ended after the former NWA World Women's Champion turned on Mercedes in November 2024, following which she was written off television after an unknown assailant attacked her backstage.

At Dynamite next week, there is a chance that the reigning TBS Champion brings in a new enforcer to help her fend off her upcoming challengers. That star could be former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades, who was released from the Stamford-based promotion in May this year, could shock the world by making her All Elite Wrestling debut next Wednesday. Moreover, she boasts the same physical intimidation that Kamille used to bring to the table, meaning that she'd fit right in.

While it must be stressed that this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for Mone at Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone rejects potential showdown with AEW star Queen Aminata

Ahead of her return to AEW next week, Mercedes Mone received a message from Queen Aminata on X. Aminata issued a subtle challenge to The CEO. However, Mone responded and confirmed that she has no interest in facing her.

"I don’t wanna eat any chocolate kisses right now, I’m on a diet! 🤑🤤," wrote Mercedes on X.

It is worth noting that Queen Aminata and Mercedes Mone have battled before, notably clashing for the TBS Championship last year. Fans were ecstatic about the match when it was announced. Time will tell if the two stars share the ring once again.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

