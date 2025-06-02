Former WWE champion to make shocking return and help Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the potential

Jon Moxley has been dominant in the ring as AEW World Champion. He has defeated almost everyone there is to beat in the company. However, Moxley is set to face his toughest challenge at All In: Texas when he faces a determined Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Title.

Ad

Before this match can take place, this week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley is set to compete in a singles match against Mark Briscoe. Given Moxley's track record of getting help from the Death Riders, it is possible that one of his stablemates, PAC, might show up to interfere in the match. PAC suffered an injury during his match against Swerve Strickland on the April 9 episode of Dynamite. Despite his injury, he was able to complete the match on one foot before he was helped to the back by AEW officials. He was seen leaving the show on crutches after the injury.

Ad

Trending

It was then reported that the former WWE star would be out for approximately four months, although the timeline was subject to change depending on his recovery. Although it is unlikely due to his injury, PAC could still find a way to interfere in Moxley's match and help him defeat Mark Briscoe.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Bully Ray feels Hangman Page should dethrone Jon Moxley

Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay to win the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final at Double or Nothing. By doing so, he became the number one contender for the AEW World Championship and will challenge Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Given Page's determination to become World Champion again, this will be Mox's toughest test since becoming the World Champion.

Ad

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Bully Ray praised Hangman Page's passion and expressed his belief that AEW should pull the trigger on the six-foot-one star dethroning Moxley.

"It was so early in the promo, and I felt Hangman so much that I wrote down in my notes, should AEW wait on Darby Allin… or should they pull the trigger on Hangman right now, pull the trigger on Hangman at All In? Should Hangman Page be the guy to defeat Jon Moxley? Hangman should be the guy.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Hangman Page will finally dethrone Moxley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More