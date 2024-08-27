Former WWE Champion to return to AEW and help Bryan Danielson against The Patriarchy? Looking at the chances

Bryan Danielson became the new AEW World Champion at All In after defeating Swerve Strickland in a Career vs. Title match. On the same night, Christian Cage won the Casino Gauntlet match to earn a world title shot at any time.

Since Cage can challenge the new champion for the title, he could target The American Dragon in the upcoming weeks to wear him down. He might order his stablemates to attack Bryan Danielson and weaken him.

If it happens, the fans could see the return of former WWE Champion Jon Moxley to help his Blackpool Combat Club teammate against the heels.

On the August 14, edition of AEW Dynamite, Mox's wife Renee Paquette interviewed Christian Cage and his stablemates backstage. During the interview, the former TNT Champion lashed out at Renee for being condescending towards him. He even called her a bad mother and kicked her out of the interview.

This incident surely must have made Mox furious and he could return to take revenge on The Patriarchy leader for disrespecting his wife, meanwhile, also helping his friend who recently became a new champion.

Tony Khan wanted to make Bryan Danielson the World Champion for a long time

Bryan Danielson joined AEW in September 2021. Since then, he hasn't won any titles in the company until now. His win at All In was his first title victory in Tony Khan's promotion.

However, Tony Khan never wanted to keep him away from a championship this long. Fightful Select recently reported that the AEW head honcho had been pushing for The American Dragon's title run for a while now (around April). But the latter kept putting it off.

Ultimately, TK managed to convince him and thus, he was booked as the winner for the All In headliner match which crowned him the new AEW World Champion.

