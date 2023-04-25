Former WWE Diva must reunite with Adam Cole after 7 years in AEW

Adam Cole is currently in a feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society and is clearly outnumbered. This is why he needs to reunite with a former WWE Diva to even the playing field.

The former Diva in question is Maria Kanellis. She may seem like an odd name to throw out there, given some fans might not even know that Kanellis and Cole have a long history.

During his time in Ring of Honor, Cole was the founding leader of The Kingdom stable alongside Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Hardy. Matt Taven joined the stable in 2014 before it dissolved and reformed with Taven as its leader in 2016.

This is precisely what Cole needs, numbers. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are no longer by his side, and The Elite is caught up with the Blackpool Combat Club. Hence, bringing in some familiar faces from his past will level things up against the Chris Jericho-led faction.

Bennett and Taven have been producing great work on Ring of Honor TV. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy is now free of The Firm and could add even more firepower to Cole's army alongside Jeff Hardy.

Kanellis could even team up with Britt Baker to take on Anna Jay and Tay Melo to really even the score. After Kanellis offered her services on social media following JAS' assault on Cole, perhaps the former NXT Champion should reach out to some old friends.

Adam Cole will appear on AEW Dynamite this week

Following the vicious assault by the Jericho Appreciation Society this past week on Dynamite, fans have been wondering what Adam Cole will have in store for Chris Jericho and his stablemates.

We may find out this week on Dynamite as Cole will address the audience for the first time since the assault. With Double or Nothing starting to take shape, perhaps a challenge to the JAS could be in store this Wednesday.

Elsewhere on the show, fans will hear from TNT Champion Wardlow and his new cornerman Arn Anderson. AEW President Tony Khan is also scheduled to make another major announcement.

Do you think Adam Cole should reunite with The Kingdom? Let us know in the comments section below.

