Former WWE Diva drops hint at reuniting with Adam Cole after 7 years in AEW

A popular faction could be on the verge of being reformed in AEW. This comes as a former WWE star recently teased joining Adam Cole in his feud against Chris Jericho.

Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis currently perform in AEW and ROH as The Kingdom. But what some fans may not know is that Adam Cole was originally part of the group from 2014 to 2016. The stable became incredibly popular in Ring of Honor before turning on Cole, who would go on to join the Bullet Club.

Although Taven and Bennett have done fairly well for themselves as a tag team, they have never reached the heights they once enjoyed while Cole was a part of the group. On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, The Panama City Playboy and his real-life partner, Britt Baker, were involved in an angle where they were outnumbered by members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Outcasts.

Maria Kanellis has since taken to Twitter to tease possibly evening the odds in Cole's ongoing feud.

Reuniting the most popular version of The Kingdom would go a long way toward pleasing AEW's hardcore fan base. However, only time will tell whether Cole will have backup or not the next time he comes face-to-face with Chris Jericho.

Adam Cole teased reigniting a feud with a WWE star

Although he is currently signed to AEW, Adam Cole recently hinted at facing an old rival in WWE sometime down the line. The star is none other than Pat McAfee, who had a well-received feud with Cole in NXT.

The former professional American football player made a surprising return at WrestleMania 39 when he interrupted a segment involving The Miz and Snoop Dogg. McAfee would then go on to defeat The A-Lister in an impromptu match.

While McAfee's return was welcomed by fans, Cole saw it as an opportunity to remind the former SmackDown commentator of their checkered history:

Given how entertaining their initial encounters were, the WWE Universe will be more than happy to see a re-run of this program. However, this could only happen if the two ever find themselves working in the same company again.

