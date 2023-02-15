Former WWE name details another backstage fight almost occurring in AEW

AEW's locker room has been under scrutiny since the Brawl Out Incident, and more scuffles have come to light since. During a recent podcast, Dax Harwood recalled nearly getting into a brawl with Eddie Kingston.

Eddie Kingston has seemingly not been very happy with AEW as of late, but notably was once suspended after getting physical with Sammy Guevara - who notably had another fight with Andrade not too long after.

Speaking on the latest FTR with Dax Harwood, the veteran detailed his close relationship and bond with Eddie Kingston, but noted how they nearly got into a fight.

"We have almost got in a fight before, which is very funny. We apologized the very next day, but it’s because we’re just two proud guys. Cooler heads prevailed, and we’ll talk about it one day. Maybe I’ll have him on the show, he and I can talk about it. It’s something that we laugh about now.” (H/T 411Mania)

D-MAN @DmanGrog Eddie Kingstons AEW debut was perfect Eddie Kingstons AEW debut was perfect https://t.co/CNe6btwERh

FTR hasn't had an AEW match for quite some time, and many fans have been wondering if this signals their eventual departure. Despite this, Dax recently claimed that if Tony Khan booked them in a story, the duo would be more than happy to return.

Dax Harwood had a lot of good things to say about Eddie Kingston, and even called him AEW's version of Dusty Rhodes

While some fans and veterans could criticize Eddie Kingston's in-ring work or even his look, The Mad King is almost unanimously praised for his promo skills. Most of the star's best-received AEW segments are usually accompanied by a memorable promo.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Eddie Kingston cuts another SCATHING promo on Sammy Guevara in the most calm way possible.



Just phenomenal. Eddie Kingston cuts another SCATHING promo on Sammy Guevara in the most calm way possible.Just phenomenal. https://t.co/CR2deEvFa6

During the same episode, Dax noted the similarities he finds between Dusty Rhodes and Eddie Kingston.

“I think Eddie is our version of Dusty Rhodes. The common man who can talk better than anybody else in the business, and make people feel a certain way. That is a very rare commodity in your arsenal. He makes people care because what he says, he believes. When he fights, he believes that too.” (H/T 411Mania)

Unfortunately, Kingston is unhappy with his booking and has recently complained numerous times online. It remains to be seen if the promotion will give The Mad King more screen time, but at this stage, that doesn't seem to be the case.

