Former WWE name must return after 7-year absence to help Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar at Backlash

Cody Rhodes has the monumental task of defeating Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. However, a returning star could be the key for The American Nightmare to come out of the battle as the victor.

The former AEW EVP has been down on his luck recently. He lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and was utterly annihilated by Brock Lesnar the following night on RAW. Rhodes desperately needs a win at the upcoming premium live event to ensure that fans still believe he can "finish the story".

But Cody's story has never been as simple as reaching the top of the wrestling business. His story has been about taking his family to the top with him, and that includes his wife, Brandi.

Cody and Brandi left WWE in 2016 and have taken over the industry in the years since. But with The American Nightmare now acting as one of WWE's top babyfaces, fans have been wondering when his real-life partner will make her comeback.

Having Brandi return to assist Cody in slaying The Beast will not only add to the fan favorite's redemption arc, but also make for a heartwarming moment for fans to cherish.

Cody Rhodes must 'outthink' Brock Lesnar, says WWE veteran

Given all the physical advantages Brock Lesnar has over Cody Rhodes, it seems as though the 2023 Royal Rumble winner is in for an uphill battle. WWE veteran and AEW personality Mark Henry recently shared his thoughts on their feud and expressed how he believes their match should be booked.

“Cody is going to have to outthink Brock, and we’re going to have to go back and go: ‘Wow! Look at that! […] Brock never saw it coming.’ That’s what we’re going to need in this match,” Henry said on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. [7:05 – 7:18]

The World's Strongest Man also praised a recent segment on RAW where Cody and Brock were prevented from physically attacking each other. In Henry's eyes, this made him want to see their Backlash bout even more.

Many fans certainly share these sentiments. With Roman Reigns not scheduled to appear at the May 6 event, Rhodes and Lesnar's blockbuster match is expected to main-event the show.

