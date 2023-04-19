Former Intercontinental Champion said to be surpassing Roman Reigns as WWE's long-term investment

Many WWE fans were disappointed to see Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It seemed like the right time to coronate The American Nightmare as the new face of the company. However, a wrestling veteran claims that this is all part of WWE's long-term plan to eventually pass the torch to Dusty's son.

Mark Henry spent over two decades in the world's largest wrestling promotion. Today, the World's Strongest Man appears in AEW as an on-screen personality as well as pursuing a career in podcasting.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry said the following about WWE's long-term plans for Cody Rhodes:

“So what do you think is going to happen with Cody? You think that Roman is the last person that they know how to do that with? That they have the potential to tell a long-term story with like that? No. There’s other people. It’s just Cody’s turn. […] It’s going to take a complete calendar year to get to where we need to be.” [14:19 – 14:51]

Cody's next step to reaching the mountain top requires him to go through Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.

Mark Henry praises segment from WWE RAW

On the same installment of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said that the angle between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW worked effectively in making the wrestling veteran want to see the two WWE stars collide at Backlash.

“I thought it was very good to not let them touch. And we almost got it, and then you see a whole ‘nother wave of security come and push Cody back all the way to the ring. Like I thought that was very good.” [1:03 – 1:20]

Henry also shared his thoughts on how their match should be booked considering all the physical advantages Lesnar has over The American Nightmare:

“Cody is going to have to outthink Brock, and we’re going to have to go back and go: ‘Wow! Look at that! […] Brock never saw it coming.’ That’s what we’re going to need in this match.” [7:05 – 7:18]

With Roman Reigns not scheduled to appear at Backlash, the blockbuster match between Rhodes and Lesnar is expected to be the main event of the show.

