"Lesnar is gonna kill him lol" - Fans react to blockbuster match announcement for WWE Backlash 2023

Cody Rhodes' wish was fulfilled on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and many fans can’t wait for his match against Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023.

The Beast Incarnate backstabbed Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 after teasing him to be his partner for a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Lesnar left his partner in a heap after destroying him and hitting him with an F5 on top of the steel steps.

The American Nightmare came out last week on the red brand demanding a match against Lesnar at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. On this week's show, Rhodes got what he wanted after running through a sea of security personnel in hopes of getting to the former Universal Champion.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is now set for WWE Backlash 2023, and it looks like the two superstars will main event the show. The match has excited a major section of the fanbase, while some believe that the match won’t live up to the hype.

The Wrestle Ops Twitter handle posted the following tweet, asking fans how excited they are for the clash:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



First. Time. Ever.



Should be a blast.



Excitement levels on a scale of 1-10? Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar at #WWEBacklash is now official!First. Time. Ever.Should be a blast.Excitement levels on a scale of 1-10? Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar at #WWEBacklash is now official! First. Time. Ever.Should be a blast. Excitement levels on a scale of 1-10? https://t.co/2x3I3lueYu

One fan jokingly said that Brock Lesnar will likely "kill" Cody Rhodes in the ring.

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @WrestleOps I'm hyped, but also terrified for Cody. Lesnar is gonna kill him lol @WrestleOps I'm hyped, but also terrified for Cody. Lesnar is gonna kill him lol

Meanwhile, some fans seem excited about the match and expect it to be good. They hope to see Lesnar put in the same work he has done against Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor in the past.

Zinfamous @ZinfamousHD



I think Cody and Brock could cook something good up given the right circumstances! @WrestleOps 9.I think Cody and Brock could cook something good up given the right circumstances! @WrestleOps 9.I think Cody and Brock could cook something good up given the right circumstances!

Keegan Dimitrijevic @KeeganRW @WrestleOps @KingofIWC 9. It has the potential to be a clinic and MOTY for WWE @WrestleOps @KingofIWC 9. It has the potential to be a clinic and MOTY for WWE

chocogator @P4G BURNING SHORES @choco_gator @WrestleOps 11 I never knew I wanted this till the attack but god do I ever @WrestleOps 11 I never knew I wanted this till the attack but god do I ever

🤥 @wrestlereviewss @WrestleOps 8, would be higher if I wasn’t terrified for Cody @WrestleOps 8, would be higher if I wasn’t terrified for Cody 😭

Others aren’t too excited and believe that it will be a short match that will give Brock Lesnar another squash win. Some fans also pointed out that the match felt "weird" as there isn’t much build to it.

Josh H @krazyboyz100 @WrestleOps This is gonna be weird to watch I hope we get good Brock and not squash Brock cuz when Brock wants he can put on a classic (look at Bryan, AJ, a lot of Kurt stuff etc) @WrestleOps This is gonna be weird to watch I hope we get good Brock and not squash Brock cuz when Brock wants he can put on a classic (look at Bryan, AJ, a lot of Kurt stuff etc)

🎯 @Nobody_Ucey @WrestleOps 6 the match is gonna be good but I have no care since it just all seems so random @WrestleOps 6 the match is gonna be good but I have no care since it just all seems so random

DexPac aka DexMacLeod @CosplayBliss

It all just feels... kinda empty so far. Everything that happens to Cody between WrestleMania and whenever he finally wins the title is just gonna feel like filler to me. @WrestleOps 5? Maybe a 6.It all just feels... kinda empty so far. Everything that happens to Cody between WrestleMania and whenever he finally wins the title is just gonna feel like filler to me. @WrestleOps 5? Maybe a 6.It all just feels... kinda empty so far. Everything that happens to Cody between WrestleMania and whenever he finally wins the title is just gonna feel like filler to me.

WWE will likely advertise the match as one of the biggest contests for Backlash in Puerto Rico. The star power of both wrestlers will help build hype for the Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes’ brother believes he will need to earn another shot at a world title after WWE Backlash

Many fans were disappointed when Cody Rhodes failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It looked like The American Nightmare would finally finish the story, but the creative team had other plans for him.

Cody’s brother Dustin Rhdoes appeared on the Busted Open Radio to discuss his brother’s failure. He said that Cody would win the world title someday now that he is a top star in the company, but he would have to earn another shot at it.

"He's [Cody Rhodes] going to be world champion, I know it. I don't know when, but he's going to be world champion. So keep doing it man, they're making him pay for it. They're making him earn it, and I like that," Dustin said.

Cody Rhodes is arguably one of the hottest babyfaces in the industry today. A win over Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023 will surely help his cause and put him in the driver’s seat for another main event match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar will be an instant classic at WWE Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes