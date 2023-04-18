"So many things wrong with this segment" - Wrestling veteran discusses major flaw in Cody Rhodes' RAW appearance (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' segment with Brock Lesnar on RAW.

The American Nightmare was looking for a fight with Lesnar. However, WWE official Adam Pearce stopped him, stating that he was not medically cleared to be on RAW. Several security personnel tried to take Cody out of the arena, but just then, Brock Lesnar showed up. Despite Pearce making the match official for Backlash, Rhodes was overcome with rage and attacked the officials to get to Brock.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out a major flaw in the segment. He spoke about Pearce's statement and questioned how WWE was okay with Rhodes competing at Hell in a Cell with a torn pec but didn't want him on RAW this week.

"There's so many things wrong with this segment. So Cody goes out there, here comes Adam Pearce and he tells Cody, 'You're not medically cleared to be here.' Wouldn't they have had all day to take care of that? Not only that, when Cody wrestled with the purple, torn pec, I guess he was cleared to wrestle back then. They didn't care about him then, but now, he's not cleared." [42:20 - 42:58]

Russo feels WWE should have let Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar throw down on RAW

During the same conversation, Russo stated that he would have liked to see Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar fight it out on RAW.

"They are in the ratings business, it is all about ratings. It's all about getting as many people to watch your television show as possible. Guess what bro, they wanna see Cody and Brock Lesnar go at it. The last thing you're gonna wanna do on a live television show is keep these two from going at it. You're gonna invite this. You're gonna do everything to make this happen." [43:13 - 43:42]

The wrestling veteran detailed that the company was trying to pop ratings, and there was no better way to get good ratings than by having two of their biggest stars collide on live TV.

