"It'll happen at SummerSlam" - WWE Universe is convinced 38-year-old star will end Roman Reigns' streak

The WWE Universe is convinced Cody Rhodes will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his dominant streak.

The Tribal Chief has been WWE Universal Champion since Aug. 30, 2020 after defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. Reigns then conquered Brock Lesnar and added the WWE Championship to his collection at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes came close to ending Roman's reign at WrestleMania 39, but the numbers game was just too much to overcome. However, the WWE Universe believes that The American Nightmare is still the man to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A fan replying to the question "Who should end Roman's title reign?" on Twitter believes that Rhodes will do it at SummerSlam.

"Cody. And I think it'll happen at Summer Slam"

JustinMaysWriter @JMaysWriter @stillreal2us Cody. And I think it'll happen at Summer Slam @stillreal2us Cody. And I think it'll happen at Summer Slam

Here are other members of the WWE Universe in favor of Cody beating Reigns:

However, other members of the WWE Universe have different superstars in mind.

RMD @highangle02 @stillreal2us Here me out... Carmelo Hayes. Down the line. Maybe on a Smackdown. Totally out of nowhere and in a short match where Hayes catches him. It happens. No chance for The Bloodline to interfere bc its a longer match and that's how most of his defenses have gone. @stillreal2us Here me out... Carmelo Hayes. Down the line. Maybe on a Smackdown. Totally out of nowhere and in a short match where Hayes catches him. It happens. No chance for The Bloodline to interfere bc its a longer match and that's how most of his defenses have gone.

Roman Reigns is inching closer to 1,000 days as Universal Champion. Reigns won't be at Backlash in Puerto Rico, but is expected to defend his titles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, is likely to face Brock Lesnar at Backlash. Lesnar attacked Rhodes on Raw after WrestleMania 39 and The American Nightmare wants payback.

Kevin Nash on why Roman Reigns needs to reach 1,000 days as champion

Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble

While some fans are sick and tired of Roman Reigns as the WWE Undisputed Champion, a Hall of Famer wants The Tribal Chief to earn the 1,000-day milestone. Kevin Nash explained on his Kliq This podcast that Reigns reaching 1,000 days as champion is an important moment for WWE.

"That close to 1,000, you have to do it," Nash said. "It'd be like (Cal) Ripken had turf toe and would have f**king just taken a day off. There's certain milestones, and right now, he's too close to 1,000. You're only gonna be as successful as your f**king top guy, and Roman's the top guy right now. Roman has the cool factor, Roman's your money guy." (h/t Fightful Select)

Reigns will reach the milestone on May 27, which is coincidentally the date for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event.

Who would you like to see dethrone "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns? Let us know by sharing your thoughts in the comments section.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes