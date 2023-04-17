Roman Reigns' next match at WWE Backlash 2023? Update that will put rumors to rest

Many fans are wondering when Roman Reigns' next match will take place. There's an upcoming premium live event next month, Backlash, but it looks like The Tribal Chief will miss the aforementioned show for another international event.

The WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place next month on May 6, 2023, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico. It will be the first time in 18 years that the Stamford-based promotion has held an event in the country. Despite the importance of the show, it won't be the location for The Head of the Table's next bout.

According to the latest report by Ringside News, Roman Reigns' next match could be at the Night of Champions show for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The event will take place on May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. At the moment, there are still no opponents for The Tribal Chief.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ #WWE has changed the name of King & Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia on May 27 to Night of Champions! #WWE has changed the name of King & Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia on May 27 to Night of Champions! https://t.co/aZQHcbCDnz

Fans last saw The Head of the Table on a WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode. He was supposed to team up against Solo Sikoa against Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. However, the latter attacked the former before the match could even begin.

Although it seems like fans won't see Reigns for Backlash, other members of The Bloodline might be present. Most recently, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn received the help of Matt Riddle in facing The Usos and Solo Sikoa. From the looks of it, a potential match-up with the trios might occur.

The event name for Roman Reigns' next match was possibly changed because of him

It was initially announced that the upcoming Saudi Arabia premium live event was named King and Queen of the Ring, but it recently changed to Night of Champions. According to reports, this may have been influenced by The Head of the Table.

According to reports, the name of the event was changed since May 27 will also mark the date that Reigns reaches 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Other reports have also suggested that the Stamford-based promotion of Night of Champion will mean more to an international audience.

It remains to be seen who will step up to Roman Reigns for his next match. For now, fans will be treated to the current feud between Sami, Owens, and Riddle against Solo and The Usos.

