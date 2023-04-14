Big update on Roman Reigns' next WWE Universal Championship title match- Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE mountain for a long time now. We now have an update on his next title defense.

The Tribal Chief defended his title against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two at WrestleMania 39. Many were expecting Cody to be the one to end this massive title reign finally, however, Reigns managed to emerge victorious at the Show of Shows, thanks to some outside interference from Solo Sikoa.

The Undisputed Champion is now set to miss the upcoming Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico, WWE Backlash 2023, leading to fans speculating about his next title defense.

According to the latest report by Ringside News, Roman Reigns will be defending his titles at WWE Night of Champions on May 27, 2023. The show will take place live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. As of now, there is no confirmation on who his opponent will be on the show.

WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza

Roman Reigns will reach a massive milestone at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship all the way back at WWE Payback 2020. At WrestleMania 38 last year, he won the WWE Championship as well and has held on to both the titles ever since.

WWE Night of Champions interestingly falls on the exact 1000-day mark of Reigns' current run as a world champion - a historic feat that no star has reached in decades.

TRIBAL CHIEF @Parvej23139304

Celebrate your Tribal Chief

As he is reigning into 1000 Days

As the Universal Champion

On Night of Champions - May 27th at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

#RomanReigns #TribalChief #UnifiedChampion #WWEUniversal #IslandOfRelevancy



@HeymanHustle Get ready to !!!Celebrate your Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns As he is reigning into 1000 DaysAs the Universal ChampionOn Night of Champions - May 27th at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Get ready to !!!Celebrate your Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns As he is reigning into 1000 DaysAs the Universal Champion 🏆On Night of Champions - May 27th at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.#RomanReigns #TribalChief #UnifiedChampion #WWEUniversal #IslandOfRelevancy @HeymanHustle https://t.co/gJqVLvAAM7

The Saudi show was earlier named King and Queen of the Ring but was recently changed to Night of Champions, leading many to speculate that the reason for changing the show's name could be Reigns reaching the historic feat.

It would be interesting to see who challenges The Tribal Chief in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There are many interesting names in the mix, like Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, or even a returning Shinsuke Nakamura.

Who do you think will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023?

