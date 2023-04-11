Could WWE Backlash 2023 be The Usos' final match together? Earth-shattering twist in the works?

Throughout the faction's period of dominance, The Usos have played a vital role in keeping The Bloodline alive. However, things could certainly change after WWE Backlash 2023.

At WrestleMania 39, The twins' monumental run as Undisputed Tag Team Champions ended at the hands of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The duo may now be entering the next chapter in their careers, and the future could be something one can't imagine.

Could WWE Backlash 2023 be The Usos' final match together?

Certainly, yes. A few days ago, Triple H announced that the company would have a draft in the next few weeks. From the looks of it, the draft will probably take place after Backlash 2023.

Jey Uso has been a prominent name throughout The Bloodline drama over the last few months. The WWE Universe has witnessed the confusion in his mind while choosing sides. While he would be inclined to align with his family, Sami Zayn could realistically succeed in making him change allegiances.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Sami Zayn tells Jey Uso that there's a way out of this and The Bloodline is falling apart. "What I am trying to say to you is that's not how it has to be." #Smackdown Sami Zayn tells Jey Uso that there's a way out of this and The Bloodline is falling apart. "What I am trying to say to you is that's not how it has to be." #Smackdown https://t.co/WvSgdly9sC

Given that Jey Uso previously went against Roman Reigns, he could do it again. To stop it, The Wiseman Paul Heyman could pull some strings. He could get Jey drafted to WWE RAW while Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa stay on SmackDown to protect Roman Reigns' title reign.

If Heyman and Reigns see that the actions of one of the twins could lead to a rebellion, they can ensure the pair are separated. This is why The Usos could have their last match together on May 6, after which Jey will be drafted to the red brand.

The Usos could battle a worthy team at WWE Backlash 2023

The Usos lost their titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but the story is far from over. The duo tried to handle the problem by eliminating Owens on WWE RAW, but Matt Riddle came out to back up the Tag Team Champion.

If the trend continues in the next few weeks, the twins and Solo Sikoa could team up to face Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash 2023.

The rivalry could open doors for several other storylines in the future and the event could certainly mark the end of The Bloodline at its full strength.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes