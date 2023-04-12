Who is on the official poster for WWE SummerSlam 2023? Taking a look at the possible match card

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be returning to its traditional August slot following last year's extravaganza in July. The 36th edition of the premium live event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Ford Field Stadium in Detroit, Michigan. Several huge names have been advertised for the program, including a Hall of Famer.

One of the promotion's big four events, WWE SummerSlam 2023, will come after Backlash (May 6), King and Queen of the Ring (May 27), and Money in the Bank (July 1). With the WWE Draft also on the horizon, many interesting developments could take place in the run-up to the summer extravaganza.

The official poster for WWE SummerSlam 2023 was made public today, featuring seven stars. Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is at the center, while the logo inspired by Detroit's automobile industry occupies the top spot. Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns are in the background.

You can check out the official graphic below:-

Following the recent poster reveal, reports based on the proceedings for the Biggest Party of the Summer gained clarity. Multiple dream matchups have become a possibility, though no match has yet been officially confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

The potential match card for WWE SummerSlam 2023

Trish Stratus turned heel on Becky Lynch on the latest RAW show. Backlash is the next premium live event. However, reports suggest that the friends-turned-foes will likely have a showdown in the summer.

Neither star featured on the official WWE SummerSlam 2023 poster, thereby maintaining the hype.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Meltzer says Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus is happening at Summerslam. Isn't that too far? Meltzer says Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus is happening at Summerslam. Isn't that too far? https://t.co/ECkCYxixyJ

Following her SmackDown Women's Title win, Rhea Ripley gave a massive teaser on a 'Winner Takes All' fight against Bianca Belair. It became the focal point of the RAW after WrestleMania. Wrestling fans will be disappointed if the segment doesn't amount to anything. Still, now that both stars are featured on the poster alongside Charlotte Flair, a Triple-Threat Title unification match is possible.

Another massive program speculated for WWE SummerSlam 2023 is Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther. The hype generated by the Royal Rumble confrontation between the two goliaths continues. Thus, the company could lay a solid foundation for the feud till August, but Lesnar and Gunther primarily need to deal with Cody Rhodes and Sheamus, respectively.

Roman Reigns was speculated to disappear from wrestling television after losing the world titles. Given that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is back on the posters, it is safe to say that his title reign will continue beyond 1000 days.

SummerSlam 2023 could be an opportune time for the company to introduce its next top babyface in the world title mix now that Rhodes is busy building momentum. Seth Rollins has not gotten a rematch for the world titles since his DQ win at Royal Rumble 2022. WWE has protected him from a rivalry with Roman for over a year but could press the trigger on their feud soon.

