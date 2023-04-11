For weeks, rumors had been circulating that Trish Stratus could have a heel turn after being overlooked in the ongoing return storyline involving Becky Lynch and Lita. While Lita became a champion alongside Lynch, Trish was reduced to a sidekick, a role she held until WrestleMania 39. The story manifested on the April 10 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lynch and Lita were supposed to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but Lita was attacked backstage by an unknown individual. Hence, she was unable to compete and was taken to a nearby medical facility. Trish Stratus was named as her substitute for the scheduled tag team title match, only to be pinned by Morgan and lose the title.

Lynch made an effort to comfort Stratus after their loss, showing that she wasn't upset with the outcome, but her one-night tag partner hit her with a barrage of right punches. Lynch attempted to stand up but was halted by a chick kick.

Trish quickly resumed her heel persona following the attack. Byron Saxton attempted to question the WWE Hall of Famer about the attack, but she simply walked past him with a menacing expression.

Plans for Trish Stratus after her heel turn

It was very much clear after the show that Stratus was responsible for the assault on Lita. Given her history with Lita, she would have no trouble eliminating her closest friend and longstanding opponent to get to Becky Lynch, who was the main focus of her nefarious scheme. Some fans have questioned the direction WWE is taking with this feud and whether the bout will take place at SummerSlam.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam. The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.

Stratus returned to WWE in late February to assist Lynch and Lita in their feud with Damage CTRL, but reports of her turning heel to begin a program with The Man that would culminate in a match at this year's SummerSlam surfaced shortly after.

WWE fans will have to wait for any clarification from Trish Stratus regarding this heel flip. There will undoubtedly be a lot of speculation, but the obvious plan of the creative could be Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

It's unquestionably a dream match, and Lynch will have the honor of having faced both Lita and Trish Stratus at high-profile live events.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes