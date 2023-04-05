6 early predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2023 - Roman Reigns' ex-rival steps up, RAW star finally retires

With WrestleMania 39 in the books, WWE's next major premium live event is SummerSlam 2023. Shows such as Backlash, King & Queen of the Ring, and Money in the Bank will fill the gaps, but fans are already looking forward to the August supershow.

Based on what transpired throughout this past weekend, we have an idea of what WWE is planning for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Granted, Vince McMahon's return to creative could tear up all those plans, but let's look forward with some optimism that Triple H's vision for the main roster will remain more or less intact.

So, with that said, here are a few early predictions for SummerSlam 2023.

#6. Randy Orton defeats Matt Riddle at SummerSlam 2023

This match is subject to Randy Orton returning from his career-threatening back injury. There were rumblings that he would return during WrestleMania weekend, but The Viper was nowhere to be seen. His (former?) tag team partner Matt Riddle returned to RAW after The Show of Shows.

If Orton can follow suit in the coming weeks, WWE can build towards an official split between RK-Bro. Following their successful run as a team, the two might end the story with a feud. A match at SummerSlam 2023 sounds like a tasty option.

The Original Bro could even turn heel, as Randy Orton is at that stage of his career where nobody wants to boo him. However, the 14-time World Champion may win this potential bout with bigger matches waiting for him.

#5. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez - SmackDown Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley is the new SmackDown Women's Champion. While she is excellent in the ring and as a character, WWE needs to ensure there are superstars strong enough to challenge her. The blue brand already has a few worthy challengers.

One of them is Raquel Rodriguez. She and Ripley are real-life best friends, adding to the fact that they work well together in the ring. The pair had a few hard-hitting matches in NXT.

SummerSlam 2023 would be a great place for Rodriguez to run it back with Rhea Ripley. With Charlotte Flair taking time off, Ronda Rousey in the tag team division, and most of the top female stars on RAW, it may very well happen.

#4. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Owens and Zayn won the gold at WrestleMania

Following their epic victory in the main event of WrestleMania Night One, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn need to have a remarkable reign with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. They have already defeated The Usos and The Street Profits, so who's left?

While WWE can create a few new teams or push existing ones to Owens and Zayn's level, The Judgment Day should return to the Tag Title scene. Any combination of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio would provide a formidable challenge for SummerSlam 2023.

The match would be great, too, especially if Balor is a part of it. With two beloved babyfaces going up against two hated heels, this is the best-case scenario for WWE.

#3. Becky Lynch retires Trish Stratus at SummerSlam 2023

The match has been rumored for weeks, even before Trish Stratus returned to WWE and allied herself with Lita and Becky Lynch. The WWE Hall of Famer is expected to turn heel to set up a match against The Man at SummerSlam 2023.

While it isn't known when the turn is coming, expect Stratus to cost Lynch and Lita their Women's Tag Team Championship soon. She did some of her best work as a villain, so a potential feud between her and Becky Lynch sounds exciting.

SummerSlam 2023 will also likely be Trish Stratus' final WWE match, so Big Time Becks could get the rub of officially retiring the seven-time Women's Champion four years after her supposed "final match" against Charlotte Flair.

#2. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes end their feud at SummerSlam 2023

On Monday, Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar did not hold back on his vicious beat down of Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania. He utterly decimated The American Nightmare, possibly writing him off television for a few weeks. This sets up a perfect match between the two at SummerSlam 2023.

Four months seems like a long time to hold off on their eventual full-length confrontation, but it can be done. Rhodes and Lesnar are supreme storytellers. However, WWE may book their first match in Saudi Arabia, with the rematch coming at SummerSlam 2023.

Cody Rhodes could eventually overcome The Beast Incarnate at The Biggest Party of the Summer as he continues his redemption story en route to another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But will he face Roman Reigns for the belts or someone else?

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Following his win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns is borderline guaranteed to enter SummerSlam 2023 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, the challengers to dethrone The Tribal Chief are limited.

While The American Nightmare could do so with a rematch, Seth Rollins is a great option. He has unfinished business with Reigns, winning their Universal Title match at Royal Rumble 2022 via disqualification. The Visionary has the upper hand over his former Shield brother.

Following years of consistency in the ring, Rollins should be elevated to the top of the card. He is incredibly over and would provide SummerSlam 2023 with a blockbuster main event alongside Roman Reigns.

What matches do you want to see at the event? Sound off in the comments section below!

