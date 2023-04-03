Only one man can dethrone Roman Reigns now following his WrestleMania 39 win

WWE squandered the moment of a lifetime when Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to ensure his world titles remained intact. The Head of the Table will likely reach 1,000 days as Universal Champion, but is there an end in sight?

More importantly, who will dethrone him? The options are slowly dwindling every month, with The American Nightmare the latest to fall. However, there is one WWE Superstar Reigns is yet to defeat as The Tribal Chief. The one possible black mark on his 945-day Universal Title reign is none other than his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins is the only star to win a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns since he first won the title, albeit by disqualification. Since their match at the Royal Rumble in 2022, fans have been clamoring for a rematch between the former Shield brothers.

The Visionary defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, which could give him enough momentum to head into a feud with Reigns. Rollins needs another shot, simply for the fact that he has been WWE's most consistent wrestler for years. He is excellent in the ring and has grown as a character to the point where crowds everywhere sing his theme song.

Furthermore, Seth Rollins needs to dethrone Roman Reigns because of their storied history together. Cody Rhodes should have been the one, but any subsequent title win won't feel as special as it would have at WrestleMania 39.

When should Seth Rollins dethrone Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until at least King and Queen of the Ring on May 27, the 1,000th day of his reign. The next premium live event after that is Money in the Bank in London, which The Tribal Chief isn't booked for at the moment.

This makes SummerSlam 2023 the perfect place for Triple H to finally pull the trigger on the end of the longest world title reign in modern WWE history. The Game could use the next four months to build Seth Rollins up to that level before he challenges The Head of the Table again, possibly while Jimmy and Jey Uso finally turn their backs on him at the same time.

But instead of Reigns getting his win back, The Visionary emerges victorious. It will be one hell of a moment and a stark reminder that every invincible force might just have that one Kryptonite they cannot shake off. Seth is the people's last hope, it seems.

Who do you think should dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

