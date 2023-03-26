[WATCH] Seth Rollins turns WWE Road to WrestleMania show into private concert before title match

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins stole the show at the latest Road to WrestleMania House Show held in Salt Lake City this weekend.

The Architect challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship in the show's main event. But before that, Rollins walked out to a defining pop, with the reaction being second only to Cody Rhodes.

As has often been the case lately, fans in attendance hijacked the show with Seth Rollins' theme music. The crowd sang the tune to The Visionary's popular theme in unison as he stood in the center of the ring.

WWE shared a beautiful video of the aforementioned segment featuring Seth Rollins. The Architect can be seen in complete control of the crowd as he prepares to take on Austin Theory in the United States Championship match.

You can watch the full video below:

Although Rollins couldn't dethrone Theory, he pushed the champion to his limits on the show and was widely hailed as the best performer on the night.

The House Show's co-main event saw Cody Rhodes team up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a 6-man tag team match.

Their intense bout eventually ended with The American Nightmare pinning Jey Uso to pick up an important win over The Bloodline.

What else happened at WWE Road to WrestleMania show in Salt Lake City this Saturday?

In addition to the United States Championship match, the recently concluded live event saw two other titles on the line.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair successfully defended her gold against Chelsea Green and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match.

Later in the night, Charlotte Flair also put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against two challengers. The Queen defeated Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan to retain her title at the WWE Live Event.

The other 6-man tag team match of the night saw The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium. Johnny Gargano surprisingly lost against Bronson Reed. Lastly, Asuka teamed up with Michin to defeat Damage CTRL's IYO Sky and Dakota Kai on the show.

Poll : 0 votes