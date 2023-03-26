[WATCH] 'Champion' Cody Rhodes demands special announcement at WWE show; teases new titles post-WrestleMania?

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes competed in a huge 6-man tag team match against The Bloodline and made special demands in the post-match segment on the Road to WrestleMania show.

WWE delivered an action-packed House Show at Salt Lake City, UT, this Saturday, where The American Nightmare joined forces with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes picked up a big win for his team after pinning Jey Uso in the match. Following that, he declared his team the "official Salt Lake City 6-Man Tag Team Champions" and demanded fan-favorite announcer Samantha Irvin to resonate the title.

The crowd erupted with pop as Samantha declared her real-life partner Ricochet, his tag team partner Braun Strowman and Cody Rhodes the Salt Lake City 6-Man Tag Team Champions.

You can watch the full video below:

Amanda Stan Account @RomanMoxFan2010 Cody having Samantha announce him, Braun and Ricochet as #WWESaltLakeCity ’s 6 man tag team champions Cody having Samantha announce him, Braun and Ricochet as #WWESaltLakeCity’s 6 man tag team champions 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eS8OrZZ9FW

Although Cody Rhodes made the aforementioned demand in jest, it teased the possibility of WWE potentially introducing a trios championship down the line.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW's go-home show before WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare ruthlessly mocked Solo Sikoa's expectations for himself when he last crossed paths with The Bloodline on RAW.

Cody Rhodes instigated Sikoa long enough for the latter to defy Reigns' direct order. However, it proved costly for the Enforcer as he was stunned by Rhodes.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #SmackDown Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and his undefeated streak on Raw. I love that the crowd chants "you ain't ready" whenever Cody is near Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and his undefeated streak on Raw. I love that the crowd chants "you ain't ready" whenever Cody is near 😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/7vkcpuuJXi

Sikoa returned with Paul Heyman to influence Cody's match against Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown. However, the American Nightmare remained composed and picked up a big win to add to his momentum on the Road to WrestleMania.

Soon after, The Wiseman confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa would lock horns in a singles match on RAW's final show before WrestleMania 39.

The Bloodline members have historically attacked Roman Reigns' challengers ahead of big title matches to keep the advantage over the Tribal Chief. However, Cody believes neither Solo Sikoa nor Roman Reigns are prepared to cross paths with The American Nightmare over the next week.

