Cody Rhodes pins top champion from The Bloodline on WWE Road to WrestleMania live event

WWE delivered an action-packed Road to WrestleMania Live Event in Salt Lake City, UT, this Saturday, where Cody Rhodes stole the spotlight in the co-main event.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood. His feud with the Tribal Chief has seen him engage in multiple brawls with The Bloodline members on RAW and SmackDown.

The recently concluded Road to WrestleMania House Show saw Cody Rhodes lock horns with The Bloodline in an interesting 6-man tag team match. The Royal Rumble 2023 winner joined forces with SmackDown tag team Braun Strowman and Ricochet at the show.

The six superstars delivered impressive performances inside the ring, following which Cody Rhodes pinned Jey Uso to seal the victory for his team.

It is worth noting that he repeatedly attacked The Usos to protect Sami Zayn when the latter didn't have Kevin Owens in his corner.

Cody Rhodes has also spent the last week taking brutal shots at Solo Sikoa and almost instigated The Enforcer into disobeying Roman Reigns' direct orders on RAW earlier this week.

WWE confirms Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for RAW before WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes locked horns with Ludwig Kaiser on the latest episode of SmackDown. Although the American Nightmare emerged victorious, he lost his dominance in the match on multiple occasions due to Solo Sikoa's presence alongside Paul Heyman.

The post-match segment confirmed that Cody Rhodes would take on Sikoa on RAW's final show before WrestleMania 39. The latter hoped to throw Cody off his game, but the top babyface insisted that Sikoa was not ready. He also said that Roman Reigns wouldn't be unprepared for him at WrestleMania.

bri @romanspearme the one sided beef cody rhodes has with solo sikoa is so funny LMFAO. the one sided beef cody rhodes has with solo sikoa is so funny LMFAO. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/eaH7oaTD3L

Cody Rhodes previously predicted The Bloodline's doom, noting how The Usos and Solo Sikoa will leave Roman Reigns if he loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

He will look to land a major dent in The Bloodline's momentum on RAW ahead of the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Are you excited to see Rhodes take on Solo on the upcoming RAW? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes