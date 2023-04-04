Why did Brock Lesnar betray Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW? Potential reasons for his heel turn

Brock Lesnar has turned heel once again on WWE RAW, using Cody Rhodes' popularity as leverage. The Beast Incarnate returned to action on the red brand, but what transpired left the WWE Universe stunned.

Following last night's title defense, Roman Reigns demanded an acknowledgment from the crowd but was interrupted by Cody Rhodes' entry. Rhodes demanded a rematch after the controversial finish at WrestleMania 39, but Paul Heyman stopped him in his tracks. The Wiseman claimed that he needed to beat Solo Sikoa and Reigns in a tag team match to get a rematch for the title.

Brock Lesnar showed up and shook hands with Rhodes, agreeing to be his tag team partner. However, The Beast Incarnate turned his back on The American Nightmare and attacked him with multiple F5s during the main event of tonight's WWE RAW.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips BROCK LESNAR PUTS CODY RHODES THROUGH THE TABLE.



I TRUSTED YOU BROCK. BROCK LESNAR PUTS CODY RHODES THROUGH THE TABLE.I TRUSTED YOU BROCK. https://t.co/HBfv45bkJ9

Why did Brock Lesnar turn heel by betraying Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW? A potential answer could be that his Cowboy character was lacking direction. In his babyface run, he put over Bobby Lashley and Omos but is now devoid of opponents. Attacking Cody was the right option as it paused his rivalry with Roman Reigns, who is closing in on 1000 days as champion.

A feud with The Beast will once again give Cody Rhodes a major obstacle on his road to facing The Head of The Table. He needs to redeem himself after the 'Mania loss, and the best way to do so is by pulverizing Reigns' biggest challenger last year.

Triple H did mention that Rhodes' struggle journey will develop him as a 'tough' competitor.

WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes could be booked for Backlash

The seeds have already been sown for a heated feud on the road to Backlash on May 6. The Beast's attack prompted medical officials to come to Cody's rescue while Brock left the scene hurling profanities to The American Nightmare.

Brock Lesnar hasn't revealed why he wrecked The American Nightmare. Usually, such beatdowns by the former World Champion result in drawn-out feuds.

Backlash is a suitable time to book their showdown, but WWE may stretch their rivalry to SummerSlam with a No.1 Contender Spot for the Undisputed Title on the line.

Now that Cody Rhodes is preoccupied with Brock Lesnar, who will step up to Roman Reigns next? We will find out soon.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes