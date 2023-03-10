WWE megastar could turn heel after nearly 18 years to set up a SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch - Reports

Becky Lynch is one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster, and the company reportedly has huge plans in store for her at SummerSlam.

The Man is currently embroiled in a feud with Bayley and the rest of the Damage CTRL. She was joined by veterans Lita and Trish Stratus in her battle against the heel stable. Lynch and Lita recently beat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to win the Women's Tag Team titles after Trish made her return to provide the assist. A six-woman tag team match was then set up for WrestleMania 39 on Monday Night RAW.

While Becky Lynch may have her hands full with Damage CTRL at the moment, it seems like WWE is already planning her feud for the summer. According to WRKD Wrestling, Trish Stratus is reportedly likely to turn heel in the coming time, which could lead to a showdown between her and The Man at SummerSlam 2023.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam. The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on WWE teaming Becky Lynch with Lita and Trish Stratus

WWE's decision to put the Women's Tag Team titles on Becky Lynch and Lita came under scrutiny from many because of the latter's part-timer status. Trish Stratus was added to the feud, setting up the marquee match for WrestleMania 39.

Vince Russo noted his problem with the current feud, stating that Lita and Trish are way beyond their prime.

"So last week, the babies won the title. This week the babies clear the heels out of the ring. So babies over two weeks in a row with three weeks left to go. Here's the problem: you're looking at the six women in the ring. You've got Lita and Trish that are way beyond their prime. They're mothers, they're way beyond their prime."

The former WWE head writer added that Damage CTRL has not benefitted from this feud so far.

"And you've got two girls, two women in the ring literally 15-20 years younger than they are. They're not even in their league, but my point is they're already not in their league. You can't have the babies going over on them every week because now you're wasting my time. At some point, they've got to get heat. They're not in their league," added Russo.

However, the aforementioned report indicates that Triple H and Co. involved Trish Stratus to set up a future match with Becky Lynch. The 47-year-old last competed in a singles match in 2019 when she was defeated by Charlotte Flair.

