Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita to face former champions at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE has confirmed that Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita will collide with former Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley in a six-woman match at WrestleMania 39.

Last week on the red brand, The Man and The Extreme Diva dethroned Kai and SKY to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Trish returned during the show and took out The Role Model, allowing the babyfaces to emerge victorious.

On RAW this week, Lita and Becky Lynch came out for an in-ring segment. The WWE Hall of Famer thanked her tag team partner and introduced her best friend, Trish Stratus, as the equalizer.

The multi-time women's champion made her way to the ring, and as she was cutting a promo, Damage CTRL interrupted her, and Bayley referred to the three stars in the ring as "idiots."

She said people might cheer for the two legends, but they're selfish.

She added that the WWE Hall of Famers might be the reason they're in the ring, but Damage CTRL will be the reason why Trish and Lita won't return.

Stratus then challenged the group to face her, Becky Lynch, and Lita in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39. Bayley immediately accepted, and they began brawling in the ring.

