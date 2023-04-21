When did Brandi Rhodes become Cody Rhodes' wife? All you need to know about The Rhodes couple

Cody Rhodes returned last year to WWE, but the same can't be said for his wife Brandi. Both stars began their careers in the Stamford-based promotion and also left at the same time. Whatever company the couple lands on, their bond remains strong.

Cody began wrestling as part of the Ohio Valley Wrestling roster in 2006, WWE's then developmental brand. Brandi joined the company in 2011, where she worked as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles. It was around this time that they began dating.

After a few years together, Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes married on September 12, 2013. Eight years later, on June 18, 2023, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Liberty Iris Runnels. Interestingly, the husband-and-wife duo didn't have the smoothest start. As previously revealed by Brandi, she initially rejected the current superstar a few times due to the "work environment." A month later, she finally agreed and has been inseparable ever since.

To prepare for their wedding and honeymoon, Cody Rhodes was "fired" from the Stamford-based promotion as part of his and Goldust's storyline with Triple H. They were "rehired" in October after winning a match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from The Shield.

The American Nightmare left WWE in May 2016, and Brandi followed days later. The couple found success in the independent circuit and later in AEW. Cody served as the Executive Vice President and in-ring competitor, while Brandi became the Chief Brand Officer and occasionally competed inside the ring as well.

Will Cody Rhodes be joined by his wife Brandi Rhodes in WWE?

The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion after six years. However, Brandi joined him in leaving AEW, but not for a WWE return. From the looks of it, that might take a while.

In a previous interview with BARE magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her feelings after stepping away from the ring ever since becoming a mother and potentially returning.

"I feel very good about the decision. There was a lot about my position in the industry that took a lot of the joy out of it for me. Life is too short to be fighting so hard and still left feeling unfulfilled. Especially with everything that I have to offer still mentally and physically. I’d like to experience joy in my contributions at this point."

Although the former Chief Brand Officer is not present in WWE, she has continuously supported Cody Rhodes. Just recently, Brandi and their daughter were seen at ringside during WrestleMania 39.

