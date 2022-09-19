Former WWE personality and popular AEW stars share heartfelt messages for Trish Stratus following emergency surgery 

Several AEW personalities have sent in recovery wishes to WWE legend Trish Stratus, who underwent emergency surgery earlier today.

Stratus is one of the greatest female wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. Since retiring around three years back, she has been quite active on social media platforms and takes time out to interact with fans. In her latest post on Instagram, she posted a video with the caption explaining that she had experienced nagging pain in her lower right quadrant and had driven herself to the hospital. She also mentioned that if she had not driven to the hospital, there could have been scary consequences, as she had found out her appendix was close to bursting.

Many wrestlers commented on her post and wished her a speedy recovery. Among them were AEW stars Chavo Guerrero, Sonny Kiss, and former WWE personality Rene Paquette.

Paquette, who is mostly known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion as a commentator, presenter, and backstage interviewer, expressed her joy at knowing that Trish reached the hospital at the right time. You can check out her reply here.

Sonny Kiss, who has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since its year of inception, sent loads of healing energy to Trish.

Sonny Kiss replied to Trish Stratus's Instagram post

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero, who was presented as the "executive consultant" for Andrade El Idolo in 2021, commented that he had the same experience.

Chavo Guerrero's reply to Trish Stratus' post

WWE Legend Trish Stratus shows off her incredible physique

Although Trish might be having some internal health issues, her physique has been in great shape lately.

The 7-time Women's Champion, who recently made her return to the company on RAW, recently took to social media to show off her impressive figure in a two-piece bikini. The WWE Hall of Famer, who was spotted wearing glasses in the photo, coupled the picture with the caption "Florida mornings be like…"

You can check out her tweet here.

Trish Stratus last wrestled at SummerSlam 2019 against Queen Charlotte Flair, who won via submission. Do you want to see Trish back in the ring again? Sound off in the comments section below.

