WWE legend Trish Stratus undergoes emergency surgery 

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery for removing her appendix.

Trish Stratus is regarded as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in the ring. It has been three years since she wrestled in her final match. Stratus is quite active on social media and regularly updates her fans about her well-being.

Stratus shared a video on her Instagram mere hours earlier and added a lengthy caption to it. As per Stratus, she was experiencing a nagging pain in her lower right quadrant.

The WWE veteran then learned that her appendix was about to burst, and she avoided a potential disaster by driving herself to the hospital.

Check out an excerpt from her post below:

"I have a pretty high pain tolerance so when what I thought was 💩 cramps but ended up getting pretty intense I drove myself to emergency and turns out my appendix was getting ready to burst - which can be really bad if it happens and like cause death and stuff so I’m really glad I went to check it out, you know to avoid the whole dying thing," she wrote.

Trish Stratus' post received tons of responses from worried fans

The former Women's Champion shared the video on her official Twitter handle as well. The clip garnered several responses from concerned fans.

Check out some of those responses below:

Stratus recently teased a return to the squared circle. At SummerSlam 2019, she faced Charlotte Flair and lost the bout after a hard-fought battle. This is Stratus' last match to date.

She recently made her big return to WWE RAW and was involved in a segment with Damage CTRL.

Stratus had major backups in the form of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. As the episode came to an end, the WWE Hall of Famer took a shot at Bayley and hinted at a potential match with The Role Model, somewhere down the line.

The entire Sportskeeda community wishes Trish Stratus a speedy recovery following her emergency surgery.

Would you like to see Stratus come out of retirement and collide with The Role Model?

