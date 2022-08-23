"She's got some issues"- WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at Bayley

Trish Stratus had a message for Bayley following the events of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Trish Stratus has had several run-ins with The Role Model over the past few days. The duo came face-to-face at WWE's recent live events and on the latest episode of RAW as well.

Following Trish's latest encounter with the former SmackDown Women's Champion, she sent her a message during a backstage interview. Here's what she said:

"Yeah. She's... she's got some issues, apparently. I don't know, we'll see."

Bayley and Trish Stratus were on the same page back in the day

Bayley is currently a top heel on WWE TV. Back in 2018, she was still portraying a lovable, fan-favorite character and teamed up with Stratus on an episode of RAW.

The 10-Woman Tag Team match pitted Bayley, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Lita, and Trish Stratus with Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan. The babyfaces stood tall over the villains when all was said and done that night.

A year later, the RAW Superstar spoke highly of Stratus in an interview:

"She is very comforting to have around. She has always had our backs. We were just texting each other (before SmackDown Live) on what we were doing on the show and what we were looking forward to at SummerSlam. It's really just like having a friend. She's always been open-minded and keeps telling us that if we need anything, have any questions, can just ask her. She always ready to help any way that she can. But just to know that she is there and proving it is comforting. She keeps her word," she said. [H/T News18]

Things have changed quite a bit over the past three years. Bayley recently made her big return to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, reprising her role as an on-screen villain.

She never squared off against Trish Stratus in the ring. Stratus' last WWE match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019. It's highly unlikely that fans will get to see this dream encounter, but stranger things have happened in the pro-wrestling world.

Would you like to see Stratus come out of retirement to face The Role Model?

