Former WWE personality details experience of witnessing Jon Moxley in the ring after a couple of years

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette admitted that she watched his husband Jon Moxley wrestle for the first time in two years at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Moxley collided with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in the Tournament of Champions final round. After a series of hard-hitting shots, The Purveyor of Violence won the world title for a third time by making The American Dragon pass out from a chokehold.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former WWE commentator admitted that she witnessed Moxley's crowning moment and the shocking debut of her friend, Saraya.

Paquette further stressed that after having a hectic schedule, she was able to watch Moxley compete on her own.

"I was out there for Saraya's stuff, and then Jon and Bryan were out there immediately after," Paquette said. "I had not seen Jon [Moxley] wrestle in probably two years, because I always.... anytime I'm there, I have the baby with me, and then I have to leave the building by about 5:00-5:30. It was really nice to like, actually enjoy the show and like, just be there as a person and to get to hang out with people," she added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Moxley quickly got back to work a week later as he outlasted NJPW star Juice Robinson in an AEW World Title Eliminator match on Dynamite last night.

Renee Paquette recently praised a former WWE Superstar

During last night's show, Bryan Danielson fought Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard, with Angelo Parker at ringside.

Later on, Claudio Castagnoli came to the rescue as he executed a swift uppercut to Menard and got rid of Parker by sending him to the back.

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette noticed this and took to Twitter to laud the graceful athleticism of The Swiss Cyborg.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette No one throws a European uppercut better than Claudio. No one throws a European uppercut better than Claudio.

Paquette is known for giving her reactions to every wrestling match, especially from AEW. It will be interesting to see what the former WWE personality's future thoughts will be.

What do you think of Renee Paquette finally watching Jon Moxley in a wrestling ring? Sound off in the comments section.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far