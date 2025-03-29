Former WWE star to appear at WrestleMania 41 and help Charlotte Flair win top title? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner, and there is palpable tension in the air and some expectancy among the fans. The card is stacked, too, and it is only going to get better as the weeks go by.

One of the matches that is most looked forward to is from the women’s division: Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton. The daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair came back at the 2025 Royal Rumble and won the match, earning her shot at a title.

She ended up choosing Tiffany Stratton, and the two will be going head-to-head. However, she could have an ace up her sleeve who could help her defeat Stratton and win the match and the title. That is none other than former WWE star Saraya, aka Paige.

The two stars were once part of the PCB faction, and with Saraya recently leaving AEW, the stage is set for her to return to her former stomping ground and make an instant impact.

Former WWE star Saraya breaks silence after AEW exit

Saraya shocked the entire wrestling world a few back after announcing that she is not with AEW. That took the fans by surprise and also left some AEW fans disappointed.

However, in the immediate aftermath of her departure, she broke her silence on her new podcast Rulebreakers with Saraya and said:

“That’s not to say I will never come back to AEW—I absolutely love it," she says. "But I’m taking a little step back and focusing on myself for a bit, and putting my energy into the podcast with all the crew here. What a wonderful crew I have here.”

She had previously mentioned that she would love to return to WWE. With WrestleMania 41 coming up, she might just do that.

