Former WWE star to betray Blackpool Combat Club if 15-time champion joins AEW? Exploring potential twist

The Blackpool Combat Club and its four core members have always stood together and have shed blood, sweat, and tears fighting side by side. However, could one of the members leave if a certain WWE Superstar joins AEW?

This would be Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro). The Swiss star has been alongside Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta for almost two years. They have stood head-to-head with some of the best on the roster. Despite wins or losses, the faction has still stuck together.

WWE Superstar Sheamus would hit free agency this year, and if he does not re-sign, there could be a chance of a move to AEW. In joining the promotion, he could reunite with Claudio Castagnoli. The two were known as The Bar, having several runs as tag team champions aside from decorated individual careers.

BCC members could invite the 15-time champion to join the Blackpool Combat Club, seeing as he also fits their hard-hitting style. If he turns this down, it could tempt Claudio Castagnoli to turn on his allies and reunite with his close friend, and they could run it back to The Bar.

Blackpool Combat Club member thinks Sheamus would be an asset to any company

A few months ago, during an exclusive interview with WrestleTalk, Claudio Castagnoli once talked about Sheamus's value as a wrestler and how he would be an excellent asset for any promotion.

The Swiss star has also teased looking forward to what would happen in the WWE Superstar's career moving forward.

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus," Castagnoli said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Blackpool Combat Club, as it seems that now they are looking to pick fights with members of the roster, with FTR and some stars of CMLL being on the immediate list.

In the time they have been together, they have never added or removed members, but could that change soon?

