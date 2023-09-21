Former World Champions' WWE contract set to expire in 2024 - Reports

A former World Heavyweight Champion's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire next year.

WWE is undergoing many changes as a company as of late. The promotion's merger with UFC became official on September 12th and resulted in over 100 employees being laid off this week. The company is also seemingly having issues getting some of its top stars inked to new deals.

LA Knight has become one of the most popular superstars on the roster but recent reports suggest that the two sides are far apart on money in terms of a new contract. Drew McIntyre is reportedly in a similar contract situation with the company as well.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Sheamus' deal could be set to expire next year. Fightful noted that The Celtic Warrior's deal could be coming to an end in the first quarter of 2024. The SmackDown star has spent the majority of his wrestling career in WWE and has had an incredible run in the promotion so far.

Edge sends Sheamus a message after defeating him on WWE SmackDown

Edge defeated Sheamus on the August 18th edition of SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto.

The Rated-R Superstar had never competed against the 45-year-old in a singles match before they battled last month. Edge picked up the victory and the two stars showed each other respect after the match. The Ultimate Opportunist later revealed that it was the final match on his current contract and his future is up in the air.

Edge took to Instagram following his match against Sheamus and praised the veteran superstar for being an incredible superstar. He added that it was an honor to compete against him in the ring.

"Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn’t know how great. That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can’t teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor," he added.

The 4-time world champion is currently the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if any marquee names depart the company for opportunities elsewhere as the landscape of professional wrestling continues to change.

