Latest on Drew McIntyre's WWE contract following his return at Money In The Bank - Reports 

This past Saturday at Money In The Bank, Drew McIntyre made his shocking return to WWE, after months away from the ring.

It has been rumored in recent weeks that the Scotsman was frustrated with the company as he enters the last year of his contract with the company.

Despite his return, it seems as though McIntyre has not signed a new deal. Therefore, a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio stated that WWE "could extend his contract to WrestleMania (40).

At Money In The Bank, Drew confronted the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther after the Austrian defended his belt against Matt Riddle.

Triple H comments on Drew McIntyre's return

Given the various reports indicating that the former WWE Champion was not happy with his ongoing contract negotiations, it seems as though relationships between Drew and the company are ok.

Speaking at the Money In The Bank Post-show Press Conference, Triple H was asked if there was any friction from Drew McIntyre's perspective.

"If Drew (McIntyre) had an issue, it is news to me. He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it and here he is. He's an amazing performer, he is one of the highlight superstars in this timeframe, in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully he's here for the rest of his career. That is how I feel about it," said Triple H. [43:06 - 43:36] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Drew's last match before his absence from the company took place at WrestleMania 39 last April, as he faced Gunther and Sheamus in a highly entertaining triple-threat match for the Intercontinental title.

What was your reaction to Drew McIntyre's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

