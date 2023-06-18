Former WWE star claims AEW won't put him in the ring with CM Punk

CM Punk's return to AEW has brought much discourse in the wrestling world. With so much intrigue surrounding The Second City Saint, one question on many fans' minds is who is lined up to be his next opponent.

Former WWE star Lance Archer is adamant that it won't be him. He recently took to Twitter to address CM Punk's opening promo on last night's Collision. The multi-time AEW World Champion cheekily "apologized" to fans for his absence.

“I am sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like,” Punk stated.

Archer took offense to this comment and denied that he was "soft." The Murderhawk Monster also noted that the promotion's higher-ups would never allow him to work with the recently returned megastar.

"I’m not. But he won’t fight me and #AEW won’t put me in the ring with him."

Whether this is a work or if there is some truth to the situation remains to be discovered. Nonetheless, the social media interaction was highly effective in creating hype for a possible match between the two.

Lance Archer should have been an AEW World Champion, says Jake Roberts

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been aligned with Lance Archer during his time on All Elite Wrestling television. The WWE legend recently spoke about his associate and the fact that he has not reached world championship status in the promotion.

"I don’t know why they [the creative] haven’t jumped on that pony and let him [Archer] run. It’s just what they’ve got in mind, man. He’s certainly capable of doing anything and everything. No doubt about that. I don’t know. I don’t know if they will. It’s not my place to stay." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt Not where I should be.

But I WILL get there.

And WHEN I DO!!!!!



They’re all screwed! Not where I should be. But I WILL get there. And WHEN I DO!!!!! They’re all screwed! https://t.co/J6ejrmf0v3

The Murderhawk Monster still has time to make an impact in the promotion going forward. But at 46, he has to capitalize on every opportunity to become a permanent fixture in the main event scene.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes