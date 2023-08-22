Former WWE star to come out of retirement to help Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Rhea Ripley at Payback? Exploring possible twist

WWE Universe was stunned when Raquel Rodriguez returned to RAW this week and challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Payback. But what if she wasn't the only one who was coming back?

Raquel Rodriguez could dethrone Rhea Ripley with the help of former WWE star Brandi Rhodes who can come out of retirement. The latter has been away from the promotion for seven years and could potentially make a monumental return to confront her at Payback.

Brandi and Rhea have a history when her husband, Cody Rhodes, feuded with Dominik Mysterio a few months ago. During that rivalry, Ripley attacked The American Nightmare several times, leading to a great deal of back and forth between the two women on Twitter.

The Eradicator has been an unstoppable force since her victory at WrestleMania 39 against Charlotte, where she won the Women's World Champion.

Now that Raquel Rodriguez has announced that she will be challenging Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at Payback, it seems like the perfect time for Brandi to return and even the odds.

Former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes opens up about why she retired from wrestling

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brandi Rhodes revealed that she has decided to retire from in-ring competition. Starting in 2011 as a ring announcer in WWE, she left the promotion in 2016. She joined her husband, Cody Rhodes, on the independent circuit and later in AEW.

Brandi Rhodes' retirement sparked numerous fan inquiries, prompting her to provide additional insight on Twitter.

"After I had Libby, it wasn't worth it to put time and space between us for any bs in front of or behind the curtain. She's my purpose. I'm building this fitness and wellness entity around her. I can be the boss, enhance others' lives, and still be there to tuck her in each night," she wrote.

Her last televised match was on AEW Dark in January 2022. She also briefly returned to Stamford-based promotion last August.

