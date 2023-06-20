Rhea Ripley responds to Brandi Rhodes' message for her after WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley recently had a cheeky response to Brandi Rhodes' words for her during last night's WWE RAW.

Despite being the Women's World Champion, The Eradicator has constantly been involved in the storylines of the men's division. Cody Rhodes has recently been feuding with Dominik Mysterio. Hence, Ripley continuously tried to interfere in the six-man tag team match between The Judgment Day and the team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The American Nightmare on this week's RAW.

While Ripley tried her best to get the result in favor of her stablemates, the heel trio still fell short. However, constant interference from The Eradicator infuriated Brandi Rhodes. The former AEW personality took to Twitter to ask someone to take Ripley out.

After the show, Rhea Ripley replied to Cody Rhodes' wife in her unique, cheeky way. Check out the Women's World Champion's response below:

Rhea Ripley attacked a former champion on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable since joining The Judgment Day. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 and has been dominant in her title defenses.

The 26-year-old was awarded a new title on last week's RAW. On Monday, she was slated to face Natalya in a non-title match on the red show. However, she attacked the former Divas Champion before the bell rang, resulting in the contest being called off.

This was a rematch from Night of Champions 2023, where Ripley squashed Natalya in 69 seconds. The Eradicator once again buried the veteran on WWE programming, resulting in many fans calling her out for an underwhelming title reign.

Ripley has been more involved in her male stablemates' feud than focusing on the women's division. She has defended the title only on a couple of occasions, with both matches being reasonably short. There have recently been some doubts over her fitness, and a report from Fightful could neither confirm nor deny why The Eradicator has not wrestled more frequently.

