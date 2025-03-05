Former WWE star to debut in AEW as the first female member of The Hurt Syndicate? Exploring the possibility

AEW faction The Hurt Syndicate is one of the top groups of the promotion. Former WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP have put the group on the map. However, they could bring in recently released WWE star Sonya Deville into the mix.

In February 2025, Sonya Deville was released by WWE alongside AOP, Paul Ellering, Cedric Alexander, and more. She joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2015 and was a regular on television programming despite barely having important feuds and storylines. The female star recently revealed that she's figuring out what the future holds for her in professional wrestling.

Sonya Deville coming to AEW could be an opportunity for the star to rejuvenate her wrestling career. MVP has addressed how he's open to adding more stars to The Hurt Syndicate. Deville can be introduced to the audience as the first female member of THS by The Franchise Playa. The group's motto is to be draped in gold, and MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin can motivate Sonya Deville to conquer the AEW women's division by claiming the Women's World Championship.

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Sonya Deville can be a great fit for AEW

All Elite Wrestling has signed many former WWE talents in the past few years like Bobby Lashley, Cope (fka Edge), Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Ricochet, and more. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Sonya Deville can prove to be a great fit for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo stated Deville could take an authority role in All Elite Wrestling and only oversee the women's division.

“She did not do a bad job when she was in that authority role... I could see her going to AEW in a role like that. Even just for the women. I could definitely see her in a role like that, and I think she will be really good in.”

The fans will have to wait and see if Sonya Deville makes the jump to All Elite Wrestling in the upcoming months.

