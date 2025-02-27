Former WWE champion is unsure if she will ever wrestle again

A former WWE star recently shared an interesting update regarding her in-ring future. The talent in question is none other than Sonya Deville.

Deville's over nine-year stint in WWE came to an end earlier this month after the sports entertainment juggernaut decided not to renew her contract. While the 31-year-old star failed to get her hands on a single title, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green on one occasion.

During her interview on the Made It Out podcast, Sonya Deville said she doesn't know yet if her wrestling career is over. Deville added that she is taking her time to make a proper decision before dropping some teases about her future projects.

“I don’t know if wrestling is over for me yet, so that’s something that I’m figuring out right now too, and I’m giving myself the time to really decide what the next moves are. But we have some really fun things in the works that I’m excited to share with everybody,” said Sonya Deville. [H/T: SEScoops]

WWE veteran feels Sonya Deville could join AEW

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said Sonya Deville didn't do a bad job as an authority figure in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The veteran personality felt Deville could debut in All Elite Wrestling in a similar role and would be a perfect fit in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“She did not do a bad job when she was in that authority role (...) I could see her going to AEW in a role like that. Even just for the women. I could definitely see her in a role like that, and I think she will be really good in.” [6:10 - 6:34]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan makes a move to sign Sonya Deville in the coming weeks. Could she show up as a female EVP in AEW? Only time will tell.

