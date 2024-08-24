Former WWE star to debut as a heel and immediately align with MJF at All In? Looking at the chances

A former WWE Superstar could arrive in AEW as a heel and join forces with MJF at All In London. The star being discussed is Ricochet.

The former United States Champion has been a free agent since July 2024. According to certain reports, he has signed a new deal with AEW and will be traveling to London for All In. However, his role in the show is still unknown. Many are speculating he could be a part of the Casino Gauntlet match.

Before signing with WWE, Ricochet was known as a top-class athlete who would deliver classic matches. His NJPW rivalry with Will Ospreay has been well-known and their 2016 Best of the Super Juniors match is still talked about. The Aerial Assassin recently applauded the Highlight Reel's abilities ahead of his rumored signing.

Ospreay is set to face MJF at All In for the American Championship. The latter is known for his heel tactics and could plan outside help ahead of the show. Maxwell could take Ricochet on his side, who will help the American Champion retain the title. This will also reignite the feud between Ospreay and Ricochet.

Nick Wayne says Will Ospreay will defeat MJF at All In

After MJF defeated the Aerial Assassin on Dynamite 250, the two will square off once again at Wembley Stadium.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Nick Wayne claimed that the former International Champion would be victorious in their bout.

"I might have to go Ospreay. I've always been a fan of Ospreay. I've seen him pull out crazy stops. I've been in the ring with him. I know kinda how he hits. He's unreal. He's another beast. I feel like when he has 50,000-plus people chanting his name and all these people just bringing him to life, I feel like is what's really gonna push him to that next level and shift to that next gear and come out victorious," he said.

It remains to be seen if Ricochet shows up at All In and shocks everyone.

